Oran Kearney cut a relieved figure after watching his Coleraine side pick up their first victory in seven games against Loughgall.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

Here’s what he had to say after the 3-2 success.

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN:

"It's been a tough week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously Tuesday night was frustrating and I think the late goal last Saturday was frustrating as well, but fair play to the lads for coming through that.

“The way the game ended up it was a wee bit backs to the wall for the last five or 10 minutes after the red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought up until that we were more than good for our lead.

O’HARA IMPACT:

"It's always been a fundamental of our club where we've had a good local identity and players from the area.

"I think we went through a real good spell there of nearly having half the squad from the area.

"I think that's changed slightly over the past few years and that happens, that's football, players move on and the clubs move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have another good crux coming through and it generally seems to be the way that it works that they seem to come in waves.

"We've a really good cohort there but if I'm being honest they're probably a bit young.

"We've two 16-year-olds on the bench and a 17 year who started today and they could all do with maybe six or 12 months behind them before you're throwing them into the cut and thrust.

“Needs must at times but you also have to reward.

MCDAID DISMISSAL:

"No complaints about the red card, none whatsoever.

"There's times you'll stand here and say I need to see it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the ball breaks there's a one or two second period where I see Davy move towards it and the writing's on the wall for me at that stage.

"There are players like that.

"The odd time you'd see wee glimpses of that in training as well and I suppose Davy has that edge to him.

"It's frustrating and disappointing because we don't need that tackle at that point in time.