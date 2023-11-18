Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree believes his players showed a “togetherness and determination” to climb off the bottom of the table after a 4-1 win at home to Newry City.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at Stangmore Park.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"Today was about nothing else other than three points.

"We have to win more games than what we have done.

"I've said that we aren't that far away but people begin to think you're a little bit deluded.

"But we've conceded poor goals and we've conceded another poor one today.

"We invite Newry back into the game before half-time which is the only disappointing aspect of the performance.

"But I thought we showed a togetherness, a determination and we showed an energy that we wanted to win a game of football which is important.

"The players in the changing room needed it and it's great to see them get their reward.

THREE GOALS BEFORE HALF-TIME:

"We went 1-0 up early doors and then missed a few great opportunities.

"We had to go capitalise on our dominance and go in at half-time at least two or three goals in front.

"I thought our performance deserved that albeit we gifted Newry a couple of half chances in the first-half.

"However, we have to be happy with it, try and build on it and see where it takes us.

IMPORTANCE OF THE FOURTH GOAL:

"We spoke at half-time about the importance of who was going to score the next goal.

"If we scored the next one then the game was over.

"We challenged the players because we've did well in the first-half of matches recently but then capitulated in the second-half.

"We challenged them to win the second-half and not think about losing it or making it tight, so fair play to them for that.

DOMINANT WIN TO GET OUT OF THE BOTTOM TWO:

"Psychologically, it's nice.

"It's not good and hard to look at when you're sitting bottom of the table.

"We don't want to sit bottom of the table.