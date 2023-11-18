Newry City manager Gary Boyle conceded his side were punished for their slow start as they moved to the summit of the Sports Direct Premiership.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle

Here’s what he had to say after the 4-1 defeat to Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"It was everything we didn't want it to be.

"After five minutes, we were 1-0 down and under huge pressure against a blustery wind and stuff like that.

"The first half hour didn't go according to plan whatsoever and the game is almost up at that moment in time.

"We had chances within the game and it could have ended 10-6.

"I think they had the better balance of chances but we've had serious opportunities, especially at the start of the second-half where if we make it 3-2 it could become a completely different game.

"We've two huge moments where the 'keeper stops the ball in the first instance, and the second when he makes a big save and it just misses an onrushing Adam Salley who would have tapped it in.

"I think if it goes 3-2 it's a completely different game - but did we deserve it? No.

"The reality is that they were better than us in all departments and it's something we have to take on the chin and move on.

MISSING PLAYERS:

"Yes, we are, but we've a squad and I've never made an excuse for the players who aren't here.

"The players that stepped in to play are good enough to play for Newry City.

"Did everyone show that today? No.

"As a club, we probably let ourselves down massively and I'm leading that.

"I'm disappointed in that, I'm disappointed for the players and the supporters because we all want more.

"We're doing all we can to get more but it's just not working for us.

NOW BOTTOM OF THE TABLE:

"The table doesn't lie, particularly at this stage.

"We're halfway through the season and we haven't picked up enough results to not be there which is frustrating.

"We've probably played better against some of the better teams but they've ultimately won the game.

"The fear is getting beat by those teams whilst playing well, yet falling flat when you play teams in and around you in the table.