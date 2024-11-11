Northern Ireland Under-19s manager Gareth McAuley has revealed his squad for upcoming Euro qualifiers.

His side are set to compete in Group 11 in the qualifying round for U19 Euro 2025 this week and next.

Their opponents will be Israel, Denmark and Albania, and the Albanians are hosting the four-team mini tournament in the cities of Elbasan and Durres.

The top two teams in 13 QR groups and the best third-placed team will join top seeds Portugal in the elite round next spring. The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Romania at the finals next summer.

McAuley’s squad includes two players who featured in the U17 team who successfully reached their elite round last week – Arsenal striker Ceadach O’Neill and Glenavon forward Paul McGovern. It’s their first call-ups to the U19s.

First up for the Northern Ireland U19s is a game against Denmark on Wednesday (13 November) at the Niko Dovana Stadium in Durres (11am kick-off UK time).

On Saturday (16 November) they will meet Israel at the same venue (11am UK time), while their final game in the group is next Tuesday (19 Nov) when they are due to play the Albanians at the Elbasan Arena (2pm UK time).

Only eight players who were in the 20-strong Northern Ireland panel for UEFA U19 Euro 2024 in July remain in McAuley’s squad, although several players who played in the home tournament - games were staged in Belfast and Larne - are no longer eligible to play for the U19s.

The eight who are still in the U19s squad include Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn, defenders Josh Briggs (West Ham United) and Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), midfielders Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn), Jack Doherty (Fleetwood Town), Blaine McClure (Rangers) and Luton Town’s Dylan Stitt plus Everton striker Braiden Graham.

Also included is Celtic midfielder Francis Turley, who was withdrawn from the U19 Euros on the eve of the tournament to be part of the Celtic first team’s pre-season tour to the USA. He has since made his league debut for the Glasgow club.

All the players involved have previously played for their country at either U16, U17, U18 or U19 level.

Ahead of the qualifiers McAuley said his side will be facing strong opposition in Albania, starting with Denmark in the opening game.

He said he has some exciting players in his squad and 13 of the 20-strong panel are either a year or two years below the U19 cut-off point, adding: “That’s good for the future but sometimes physically it is a big ask playing three games in a week. Having said that, I have great belief in the players. We have expectations to do well.”

The Northern Ireland Under-19s squad features:

Goalkeepers – Mason Munn (Rangers), Ben Metcalf (Sunderland).

Defenders – Tom Atcheson and Aodhan Doherty (both Blackburn Rovers), Conor Haughey (Fleetwood Town), Matthew Orr (Linfield), Harry Lynch (Glenavon), Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Senan Devine (Coleraine), Keevan Hawthorne (Cliftonville).

Midfielders – Blaine McClure and Callum Burnside (both Rangers), Francis Turley (Celtic), Dylan Stitt (Luton Town), Jack Doherty (Fleetwood Town), Ryan Corrigan (Cliftonville), Cole Brannigan (Aston Villa).