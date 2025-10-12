Larne boss Gary Haveron collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Gareth McCullough

Larne's interim boss Gary Haveron is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for September.

In the month, Haveron steered the Invermen to five wins from five games without conceding a goal. Larne defeated Bangor, Glenavon, Crusaders and Carrick Rangers in the league, while also knocking Queen's University out of the County Antrim Shield.

Haveron said: "September was a fantastic month for us with five wins from five games. It was particularly pleasing not to concede a goal.

"Unfortunately, October got off to a rocky start with a poor performance against Dungannon Swifts, but I'm confident we will learn from that experience.