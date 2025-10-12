Gary Haveron lauds a collective effort as Larne interim chief is named as the Manager of the Month for September
In the month, Haveron steered the Invermen to five wins from five games without conceding a goal. Larne defeated Bangor, Glenavon, Crusaders and Carrick Rangers in the league, while also knocking Queen's University out of the County Antrim Shield.
Haveron said: "September was a fantastic month for us with five wins from five games. It was particularly pleasing not to concede a goal.
"Unfortunately, October got off to a rocky start with a poor performance against Dungannon Swifts, but I'm confident we will learn from that experience.
"I'm the man collecting this award, but it's a team effort. All the players, coaches and staff have contributed to a positive start to the season."