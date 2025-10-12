Gary Haveron lauds a collective effort as Larne interim chief is named as the Manager of the Month for September

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 12th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
Larne boss Gary Haveron collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Gareth McCulloughplaceholder image
Larne boss Gary Haveron collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Gareth McCullough
Larne's interim boss Gary Haveron is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for September.

In the month, Haveron steered the Invermen to five wins from five games without conceding a goal. Larne defeated Bangor, Glenavon, Crusaders and Carrick Rangers in the league, while also knocking Queen's University out of the County Antrim Shield.

Haveron said: "September was a fantastic month for us with five wins from five games. It was particularly pleasing not to concede a goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, October got off to a rocky start with a poor performance against Dungannon Swifts, but I'm confident we will learn from that experience.

"I'm the man collecting this award, but it's a team effort. All the players, coaches and staff have contributed to a positive start to the season."

Related topics:LarneGlenavonCarrick Rangers
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice