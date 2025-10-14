Glentoran ace James Singleton (left) has targeted a semi-final berth in the County Antrim Shield

James Singleton says Glentoran are determined to deliver an immediate response to their first defeat of the season as the holders prepare to face Carrick Rangers in the County Antrim Shield this evening.

The two teams lock horns at the quarter-final stage at Taylors Avenue as the Glens look to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Dungannon Swifts in the Premiership last Saturday.

A red card to Jordan Jenkins halted Glentoran’s momentum as the Swifts netted three goals after the break to record all three points.

The Glens now take a break from league duty as they aim to maintain their grip of the Shield but Singleton knows they are coming up against a good Carrick side who they drew 1-1 with earlier this season.

“We weren’t happy with the manner of the defeat at Dungannon,” he added.

"I genuinely felt we were in control in the second half and pushing for that all-important second goal before the red card turned the game on its head. Once they equalised straight after, it became difficult to regain a foothold. It’s a tough one to take because we’ve set really high standards for ourselves this season.

“Carrick are always a really tough side to play against and Taylor’s Avenue is never an easy place to go. They made it difficult for us at the BetMcLean Oval earlier in the season and we know we’ll need to be at our very best if we want to book our place in the semi-finals.

“Carrick are a tough, experienced side. We’ll need to fight for everything, win our individual battles and be clinical when chances come our way. We’re hungry for trophies and that means winning games like this.

“This competition means a lot to us. Lifting the Shield last year was a special moment, as you could see what it meant to the supporters, and we want to give ourselves a chance to do that again."

Newington host Ballymena United in the other quarter-final tie this evening.