Glentoran Football Club has announced that goalkeeper Dániel Gyollai has signed an 18-month contract extension, keeping the Hungarian shot-stopper at the BetMcLean Oval until the end of the 2025/26 season

Glentoran have been handed a major boost after retaining the services of goalkeeper Dániel Gyollai for a further 18 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hungarian-born shot stopper joined the Glens during the summer transfer window following his recovery from a serious cruciate ligament injury at Maidenhead United.

Since arriving in East Belfast, the former Stoke City, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United stopper has firmly established himself as one of the Sports Direct Premiership’s standout performers, making 25 appearances to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old also made headlines earlier this season by scoring his first-ever professional goal during a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at Solitude, when his long clearance caught Cliftonville’s goalkeeper off guard.

Dániel’s excellent form this season has already earned him the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Player of the Month award for October, as well as a hat-trick of Glentoran Supporters’ Player of the Month accolades in September, October and November.

Discussing his new contract, Gyollai said: “I’m thrilled to commit my future to Glentoran and end any speculation about where I might be next season. From the moment I arrived, I felt at home and extending my stay at the BetMcLean Oval was an easy decision.

“This is the perfect place for me to continue my football. Declan is building something special here. The squad is ambitious and there’s a real belief among the players and staff that we can bring silverware back to Glentoran, challenge for league titles and compete on the European stage. With two cup finals on the horizon and an unbeaten run of ten matches, we’re certainly moving in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m incredibly fortunate to work with two former Glentoran goalkeepers, Declan and Elliott, who have both lifted trophies for this club. Their experience and guidance have been invaluable in helping me improve my game. They believed in my ability when they brought me here and I’m determined to repay that faith with my performances.”

Declan Devine, first-team manager at Glentoran said: “It’s fantastic to have Dán commit his future to Glentoran. He’s been simply outstanding since joining us and is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. His shot-stopping ability, leadership and presence make him a key figure both on and off the pitch and he’s exactly the type of player we want at this club.

“Dán is a huge fan favourite and a leader in the dressing room, so securing his future will give everyone at the club a real lift. With so much football still to play, putting any speculation around Big Dan’s future to bed is a massive positive.

“His new contract further highlights the direction we’re heading as a club. It’s a clear statement of intent about the calibre of player we want to build this squad around as we strive to challenge for silverware and secure European qualification.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Millar, Sporting Director at Glentoran added: “Completing this deal is a massive boost for everyone at the club. We’ve been working on it for a while and I’m thrilled that Dán sees his future here at Glentoran.