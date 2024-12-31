Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran manager Declan Devine paid tribute to Michael Newberry following his side’s 2-0 Irish Premiership victory away to Portadown on Monday night, which propelled the Oval outfit into second in the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliftonville defender Newberry died suddenly at the age of 27 and the north Belfast club’s game against Dungannon Swifts on Monday and Linfield’s game against Larne were postponed following the shock news.

Glentoran’s match and three other Irish League games, including Ballymena against Glenavon, Carrick Rangers against Crusaders and Loughgall against Coleraine, went ahead after the NI Football League consulted with Mr Newberry’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute’s silence was held before each of Monday’s games as a mark of respect.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine and assistant manager Paddy McCourt during Monday's game against Portadown at Shamrock Park

Jordan Jenkins netted twice for Glentoran at Shamrock Park as Devine’s side moved 10 points behind leaders Linfield, albeit having played a game more.

Afterwards, Glens boss Devine said it had been a “difficult day”.

“Today’s a difficult day for us as a club because myself and a lot of the players knew Michael Newberry very well,” he told Glens TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Devastated, absolutely devastated by the news and on behalf of everyone at Glentoran Football Club, I wish his family peace and strength to get over this really difficult time because it’s really important as a league that we gather around and support after this devastating news.

Glentoran's Jordan Jenkins (right) scored a brace in Monday's 2-0 Irish Premiership victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park

“A lot of players knew him socially and professionally and a lot of us have worked with him in the past, so it’s devastating news.”

Assessing Glentoran’s victory, Devine hailed an important three points against a Portadown side that has been very difficult to beat at home this season.

“I’m absolutely delighted. This is a very difficult venue and when you look over the results I think it’s only us and possibly Ballymena who have won here,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us to do it twice is massively pleasing because we’re down a lot of bodies tonight and we had to use our squad because we’ve a lot of illness, a lot of injuries and niggles, and obviously [Marcus Kane] is suspended.

“Fantastic character, fantastic effort from the players; incredible support again when money is tight at Christmas to come and travel away from home when you haven’t really had that many home games over recent weeks.

“I thought we should have been out of sight because I felt we dominated long parts of the game and we had a few opportunities to put the game to bed.

“Thankfully we scored our penalty because that still rags with me, the two penalties that we missed, so that was very pleasing,” added Devine, who was disappointed not to pick up all three points in Glentoran’s previous game against Big Two rivals Linfield after a Boxing Day draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad