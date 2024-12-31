Glentoran manager Declan Devine pays tribute to Michael Newberry on "difficult day" after victory on road against Portadown
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cliftonville defender Newberry died suddenly at the age of 27 and the north Belfast club’s game against Dungannon Swifts on Monday and Linfield’s game against Larne were postponed following the shock news.
Glentoran’s match and three other Irish League games, including Ballymena against Glenavon, Carrick Rangers against Crusaders and Loughgall against Coleraine, went ahead after the NI Football League consulted with Mr Newberry’s family.
A minute’s silence was held before each of Monday’s games as a mark of respect.
Jordan Jenkins netted twice for Glentoran at Shamrock Park as Devine’s side moved 10 points behind leaders Linfield, albeit having played a game more.
Afterwards, Glens boss Devine said it had been a “difficult day”.
“Today’s a difficult day for us as a club because myself and a lot of the players knew Michael Newberry very well,” he told Glens TV.
“Devastated, absolutely devastated by the news and on behalf of everyone at Glentoran Football Club, I wish his family peace and strength to get over this really difficult time because it’s really important as a league that we gather around and support after this devastating news.
“A lot of players knew him socially and professionally and a lot of us have worked with him in the past, so it’s devastating news.”
Assessing Glentoran’s victory, Devine hailed an important three points against a Portadown side that has been very difficult to beat at home this season.
“I’m absolutely delighted. This is a very difficult venue and when you look over the results I think it’s only us and possibly Ballymena who have won here,” he said.
“For us to do it twice is massively pleasing because we’re down a lot of bodies tonight and we had to use our squad because we’ve a lot of illness, a lot of injuries and niggles, and obviously [Marcus Kane] is suspended.
“Fantastic character, fantastic effort from the players; incredible support again when money is tight at Christmas to come and travel away from home when you haven’t really had that many home games over recent weeks.
“I thought we should have been out of sight because I felt we dominated long parts of the game and we had a few opportunities to put the game to bed.
“Thankfully we scored our penalty because that still rags with me, the two penalties that we missed, so that was very pleasing,” added Devine, who was disappointed not to pick up all three points in Glentoran’s previous game against Big Two rivals Linfield after a Boxing Day draw.
“There was a lot of positive performances… but it was about getting the points tonight because we were gutted after Boxing Day when I thought we played very well, and it was important we didn’t drop any more points tonight and I’m delighted with that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.