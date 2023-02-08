The visitors would find themselves 3-0 up at the break as Patrick Ferry netted twice, with Caolan McAleer also getting his name on the scoresheet with a spectacular effort from distance.

Ferry would complete his hat-trick on the hour mark as Coleraine bagged a late consolation goal through Eamon Fyfe’s 25-yard finish.

Speaking after watching his side lift the trophy for a second time in their history, McConkey was full of praise for his entire squad, particularly, main architects Ferry and McAleer who caused the Bannsiders problems throughout the contest.

Caolan McAleer of Ballinamallard United and Rory Moffatt of Coleraine clash for the ball during the North-West Senior Cup final. Image: David Cavan/Coleraine FC

"We are pleased with the result and the performance,” he said.

"We have had a tough time of late, especially on Saturday, when we conceded a 95th minute equaliser against Warrenpoint.

"It was important to come here and give a boost of morale to the players and supporters.

"Caolan McAleer was outstanding and caused Coleraine a lot of problems.

"We are delighted for Patrick as he's a young talent and he was at Coleraine during pre-season for a trial period.

"Oran's take on it was that Patrick needed to go out and get games and that's what we are trying to give him.

"He's 19-year-old and he's got the potential. The only thing he needs is confidence and he's had a tough time where things haven't gone for him, so we are delighted he scored on Saturday and a hat-trick in the final.”

Ballinamallard are currently 7th in the Lough41 Championship table and McConkey believes they would be higher had they not been their ‘own toughest opponent’ throughout the campaign.

"We are in a precarious position but we put ourselves in that,” he stated.

"I've always said that we've been our own biggest opponent this season because it's not a case of teams rolling over the top of us, it's about us not converting our chances and conceding silly goals in crucial moments which is a bad mix.

"We now want to get a bit of consistency in our play between now and the end of the season.

“We will be taking it one game at a time.