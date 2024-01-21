Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King admits he had to remind owner Michael Smith that the Amber Army have never even finished as high as seventh - despite moving into sixth spot in the Sports Direct Premiership.

The Amber Army ended a run of four successive defeats in all competitions by netting two second-half goals in a 2-0 win against Coleraine.

The success moved Carrick Rangers into a coveted top six position – due to postponements elsewhere - and they took the lead on 59 minutes when David Cushley showed a never-say-die attitude to nestle a low shot into the bottom corner.

Despite being camped in their own half for the majority of the contest, the 'Gers were dangerous on the counter-attack and that paid dividends as Danny Purkis added a second with just three minutes to go.

Stuart King was delighted watching his side end a three-decade long wait for a win at the Coleraine Showgrounds

The victory was Carrick's first at the Coleraine Showgrounds since March 1993 and King was pleased to end that three decade wait.

"The club has never finished seventh, never mind sixth," said King after the full-time whistle.

"I had a good chat with the owner on Friday night who is over from America and I had to remind him of that.

"If someone told me with 12 games to go that we would be where we are I would have smashed their hands off for it.

"I want to keep improving my football club, striving to get better but we will keep grounded and keep tight.

"There's a lot of players in my changing room not even 30.

"For us to go and do that today is remarkable and I'm absolutely delighted with them."

King said comments made by the opposition added fuel for his side heading into the fixture.

He added: "We've listened all week about what they've had to say that their season would start this week.

"Some of our boys thought that was disrespectful and we used it as energy.

"All week it was them that was annoyed about what was said - not me.

"It's football and I don't really care about that. They were annoyed and I told them to empty the tank and give me what me and my staff give them and I'm so happy.

"They fully deserved it, I thought we created opportunities when playing on the counter and when they put balls in the box we dealt with them.

"It's a huge three points for us and I know there were games not played elsewhere, but listen, we've got 12 games to go."

King also commented on the two goals and admits that the first might not have been so pretty on the eye.

He joked:"The first goal is horrible, isn't it?

"But I'll take that every day of the week and it's persistence by Cush and the ball has ended up in the back of the net.

"It's given us something to cling onto and play on the counter attack even more.

"When we've got Danny (Purkis) up top who can frustrate the life out of you - let's be honest - but he's a goalscorer and that's what centre-forwards do.