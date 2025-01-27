Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Mulgrew’s stay at Linfield is to span two decades after the Blues skipper signed a one-year extension to his contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran midfielder, who has played more than 750 games appearances for Linfield, has put pen-to-paper on a deal to remain at Windsor Park until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Mulgrew’s tenure at Linfield has yielded nine league titles and seven Irish Cups, with he and his team-mates on course to land another Gibson Cup this season as they lead the table by a massive 16 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blues boss David Healy believes the 38-year-old still has plenty to offer the club both on and off the pitch.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew signing his one-year extension alongside Willie McKeown (Linfield head of recruitment and development). (Photo by Pacemaker)

He said: "Jamie has played an integral role in the modern-day history of Linfield Football Club over the past two decades and I'm pleased that we're able to offer him this extension which will take him up to his 20th season with the club.

"Jamie and I have very honest conversations with each other and we both feel he has a key part to play both this season and next. He has shown this season that he still has the quality, fitness and desire to play in the top level of domestic football here in Northern Ireland.

"He is a credit to himself for the hard work that he puts in to sustain such impressive longevity as a professional footballer. He is a player who has given so much to this club and the local game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Linfield TV, Mulgrew – who was capped by Northern Ireland at senior level – outlined: “I still feel as if I’m contributing to the team. Obviously not at the minute with me being injured, but I played a long run of games there and felt really good.

"I felt I was fit and nothing had really changed with where I was last year compared to this year. When the club spoke to me I was delighted and happy to continue on.

"I’m an honest person whenever my time is up and when I’m not contributing, I’ll know that and the manager...so we know where we all stand.”

When asked if he could catch Noel Bailie who made over 1000 appearances for the club, Mulgrew replied: “I think that record is safe and I imagine it will be safe forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m just delighted to still be playing and contributing and helping the teams to be one of the top teams in the country.

"You could say that it is a dream but I think at the time you’re coming in the door and trying to prove you’re a good player and have a career here...I’ve been able to do that.

"I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved so far and the longevity I’ve continued to have. That only happens if you play at a high level and I’m under no illusions as to what is required here.