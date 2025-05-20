Leon Balogun will end his second stint as a Rangers player at the end of the season

Rangers have confirmed the departures of Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence with their contracts set to expire.

Romania international Hagi made 130 appearances for Rangers in more than five years, although he spent a season on loan with Alaves and found himself out of favour earlier this season because of an apparent trigger in his contract.

The situation was eventually settled to allow the 26-year-old to return to the first team.

A club statement read: “After various conversations, both the club and Ianis have decided to part ways and mutually agreed to bring their time together to an end, after years full of great achievements and tough moments, always driven by the same ambition and commitment to the team.”

Wales international Lawrence, 31, scored 12 goals in 69 appearances but injury affected his contribution during three years at Ibrox.

Balogun earlier confirmed his departure from Rangers with a feeling of “sadness” that he did not get to say goodbye to the Gers fans.

The 36-year-old centre-half recently expressed his desire to extend his time at the Ibrox club who, in the midst of a takeover by a US consortium, are on the hunt for a new manager following Barry Ferguson’s interim spell as boss.

Balogun, in his second stint at Rangers, made 30 appearances this season, the last of which was against Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday, where he came off in the first half with an injury.

In his Instagram post, he wrote: “If I would have known that the last 2 games of the season were my last for the club I would have made sure to say goodbye to all of you accordingly.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t afforded that opportunity which saddens me as I would have liked to have walked round Ibrox one last time and returned all the love and support you’ve given me during my 2 stints.

“I don’t know when I’ll be back, but I promise I won’t be a stranger.

“Thank you for making me feel at home and appreciated wherever we met.

“You’ve become more than just my club, you’ve become family.

“And for that I will be forever grateful.

“All the best my people.”

The Berlin-born Nigeria international initially joined Rangers after leaving Wigan in 2020 and he won the William Hill Premiership title under Steven Gerrard in 2021.

Balogun left for QPR in 2022 but returned to Govan after a year.

He said: “So many memories, good ones as well as a few tough ones.

“But it’s the latter especially that made my love for the club grow even stronger.

“The moments when we all stuck together and went again – no matter the disappointment or frustration. In these moments the club revealed what makes it most special: YOU.

“The people supporting us week in week out, near and far, demanding, expecting, pushing us to do better and go for glory.

“The people working for the club behind the scenes, meeting us with a smile everyday, doing their absolute best to contribute to the success of the club in their own way. You’re the heartbeat of the club and it’s been an honour to represent you!”

Loan players Vaclav Cerny, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Rafael Fernandes have also left Rangers.