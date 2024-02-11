Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reds would cut the gap at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership to three points after extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games.

Cliftonville would profit from a slip by Coleraine 'keeper Rory Brown to take the lead on 11 minutes as Ronan Hale had a simple finish, before full-back Shea Kearney made it 2-0 with a crisp strike on 22 minutes.

Coleraine had plenty of chances throughout the 90 minutes and halved the deficit on 50 minutes as Jamie McGonigle fired home, but their hopes were quickly dashed as Sam Ashford restored the two-goal buffer.

Cliftonville players celebrate with Rory Hale after his goal in the 4-1 win against Coleraine at Solitude

Cliftonville would have defender Odhran Casey sent-off for two bookable offences with ten minutes remaining but they still had the attacking force to make it 4-1 on 90 minutes as Rory Hale got a goal his performance deserved.

"I'm delighted with the result and the three points,” Magilton said.

"At 2-0, I thought we were really going to kick on and really stamp our authority on the game but we didn't.

"We were a little bit lackadaisical, they encouraged a good team with good players back in the game.

"I just thought we took our foot off the gas and these lads lull me into a false sense of security because when they train, their standards are so high.

"When we start giving the ball away cheaply it doesn't sit well with me.

"I think when half-time came, I expected us to kick-on which we eventually did but in-between that, Coleraine had opportunities and I was slightly disappointed with one or two aspects of our display, but I'm overjoyed with the result.”

Magilton acknowledged the importance of Ashford’s third goal for Cliftonville which came just two minutes after McGonigle’s close-range finish at the other end.

He was also impressed by the performance of Rory Hale in the middle of the park but believes his side can get even better for the challenges ahead.

He added: "That was an important goal by Sam (Ashford)

"I don't know what Oran (Kearney) has said about it but I'm sure he's upset in terms of it being a long throw.

"It was important that we did score that and then it was a fantastic finish by Rory (Hale).

"Rory’s done that all year.

"He's done great but I'll watch the game back three times and I just think my overriding feeling is that we can go through the gears even better.

"We can be more ruthless and clinical and all the things that has the make-up of a really good team.”

Magilton also praised his side for their game management following Casey’s dismissal which he had no complaints with.

"The game management was pleasing,” he stated.

"We've lost Ben (Wilson) now with a calf injury.

"We are then forced into another substitution but there are a lot of really good characters such as Conor Pepper, Chris Curran who have been excellent and we did manage it well.