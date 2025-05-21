Kevin Deery has departed his role as Institute manager via mutual consent

Institute have confirmed they have parted ways with manager Kevin Deery via mutual consent.

After previously being in charge of ‘Stute, Deery re-joined in the summer of 2023 and came within touching distance of Premiership promotion in 2023/24, narrowly losing out in a play-off to Ballymena United just 12 months after finishing 11th and being spared a potential Premier Intermediate League showdown.

In his first spell, the former Derry City midfielder also led ’Stute to consecutive Premiership play-offs in 2015/16 and 2016/17 but lost out on both occasions, firstly to Ballinamallard United after a 94th-minute goal handed them a 5-4 defeat on aggregate, before a 5-2 loss to Carrick Rangers the following year.

However, Deery and ‘Stute have now gone their separate ways after the club finished 7th in the second-tier last season.

A club statement reads: “Institute Football Club can confirm that the club has parted ways by mutual consent with manager, Kevin Deery.

"We would like to sincerely thank Kevin for his hard work, dedication, and leadership during his time as our manager.

“Kevin has been an important part of the club’s journey, and his contributions both on and off the pitch are greatly appreciated.

"We wish Kevin all the best in his future endeavours and thank him once again for his service to the club.”

The News Letter understands that Deery will be offered a coaching position at the Coleraine Showgrounds to join the staff under Ruaidhri Higgins’ leadership.