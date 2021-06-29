Declan Rice insists England have created a ‘piece of history’ by beating Germany

England are celebrating a mammoth European Championship victory against Germany after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired Gareth Southgate’s men into the quarter-finals.

“It’s history,” the midfielder told BBC Sport. “In the press conferences all week the players have been asked about the previous games against Germany and today we created our own piece of history.

“We’ve made the most of our opportunity today and it was a pleasure to be out on the pitch.”

Declan Rice celebrates with Harry Kane

Rice said England’s players had been aware of the criticism they had received during the competition.

“If you look at the group games, a lot of people had written us off, there had been complaints about the performances, not scoring enough goals,” he said.