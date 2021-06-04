Jack Grealish willing to be England’s foul guy at Euro 2020

The Aston Villa captain put in a standout performance in a 1-0 win over Austria at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night, playing his part in Bukayo Saka’s winning goal.

Grealish was the most fouled player in the Premier League last season and was seemingly targeted for some rough stuff from the Austrian defence.

But Grealish maintains he is happy to be England’s foul guy this summer.

Austria's Stefan Lainer fouls England's Jack Grealish during the International Friendly match at The Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Asked if he takes the kicks as a compliment, Grealish replied: “Yeah, of course. Not so much for Villa because we haven’t got that many good free-kick takers but here we’re blessed with them.

“We have Trent (Alexander-Arnold), we have Tripps (Kieran Trippier), we have H (Harry Kane). The standard here when we do free-kicks after training is just unbelievable.

“So as long as I can keep getting as many fouls in and around the box... I’ll take the kicks to help my team, definitely.”

Grealish watched England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals while on holiday but is now determined to play his part in another memorable tournament for Gareth Southgate’s side.

“I can’t even explain to you. I’d absolutely love to be (like 2018),” he added.

“Even when I was in the squad the other day, I got the number seven shirt and got so many messages from family and friends saying they were going out straight away to buy a shirt.

“I love that number 10 position. I’ll play anywhere really, off the left or right, but that number 10 I don’t think there is anyone better in the world to play in front of you than Harry Kane. I feel we have a good connection in training and in games.