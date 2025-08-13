Northern Ireland star admits Sunderland 'is where I want to be' after signing new long-term contract amid transfer links

Northern Ireland international Trai Hume insists Sunderland “is where I want to be” after ending any speculation over his future by signing a new long-term contract until 2030.

Hume joined the Black Cats from Linfield in 2022 and has played a key role in their rise from League One to Premier League with the Stadium of Light club preparing for a return to England’s top-flight.

The 23-year-old, who has established himself as a crucial player for both club and country, has been linked with interest from across Europe with German outfit Wolfsburg reportedly submitting a £10million bid earlier this week.

However, Hume has now committed his future to Sunderland and is excited for the next chapter.

Northern Ireland international Trai Hume has signed a new Sunderland contract. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“The Club has shown faith in me with this new contract in the Premier League, which is where I want to be,” he told the club’s website. “I arrived at Sunderland in League One and I just wanted to play football – I wasn’t thinking about promotions or the Premier League, but this is a massive Club and that means there is always going to be opportunities.

"It’s been a quick rise through the divisions, and I’ve loved every second of it, so I’m happy to extend my stay and keep making memories.”

Hume, who enjoyed a loan spell with hometown club Ballymena United before moving to Sunderland, has earned 19 international caps to date and also captained recent fixtures against Denmark and Iceland.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman believes Hume’s rise shows what can happen when players seize an opportunity.

“Trai’s story at Sunderland not only demonstrates the opportunities at our Club, but also what can happen when you take them,” he said. “He arrived with the ambition of establishing himself in our team, and he is now a Premier League player, which is a testament to his application and dedication.

"He played an integral role throughout our time in the Championship, including our promotion last season, and his passion for Sunderland is clear every time he steps on the field.