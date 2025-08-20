Northern Ireland star Pierce Charles in raised injury concern amid interest from West Ham and Rangers

There is concern at Sheffield Wednesday that an injury to Northern Ireland international Pierce Charles will prove more serious than first thought.

The talented goalkeeper has played every minute of their three-game campaign to date and has been a standout figure, making as many as 19 saves in total and 14 in the Championship alone - four more than any goalkeeper in the division.

It’s form that will have impressed a long list of suitors, with French club Strasbourg believed to have retained an interest despite having a bid somewhere in the region of £2m turned down last week.

Charles suffered what was believed to be a minor shoulder injury last week but featured in their defeat to Stoke City over the weekend.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Now, The Star, the News Letter’s sister title, understands that tests have revealed the issue is more serious than first thought and sources suggest there are major concerns he will face a spell on the sidelines in recovery.

Charles has been the subject of interest from the likes of West Ham United and Rangers as well as other clubs including Strasbourg.

Manager Henrik Pedersen has spoken of his keenness to keep hold of the young keeper despite mounting financial issues at the club that have seen major playing assets sold off in previous months to satisfy salary commitments to the club’s workforce.

“In the moment we are doing all we can to find a solution so that we can get players in,” Pedersen told The Star over the weekend. “I am hoping we don’t sell anyone, we need the players that we have now and to keep them is very, very important, especially when we have the challenge to sign new ones. So I do really hope we can keep the players.”