Dunfermline hoping to tie Neil Lennon down to extended deal
Lennon took charge on a short-term deal for the final seven games of the season after Michael Tidser’s brief spell in charge.
A 15-point deduction for Hamilton eased relegation fears and Dunfermline finished seventh in the William Hill Championship after taking eight points from a possible 21.
Cook, who revealed league attendances at East End Park this season were the highest for 18 years, said in a statement: “Undoubtedly, the appointment of Neil Lennon has played a big part in the club and fans feeling more connected for the run in.
“His management skills along with his stature, values and character played a significant role in helping us get the points we needed to stay up. We have all loved having him at the club.
“Negotiations always take time, but talks are progressing, and we are hopeful that we can put something in place for a future with Neil and his assistant Iain Brunskill.
“Neil’s initial appointment and the subsequent desire to extend his stay does give an indication to the scale of the ambition for your club under our new owners, James Bord and Evan Sofer.
“James and Evan continue to participate in the day-to-day running of the business and are deeply engaged in our club.
“It’s a pleasure working with them and seeing that we share the same ambition and desire to improve our fortunes.”
