Philippe Clement again found sanctuary in Europe as Rangers romped to a remarkable 4-1 win over Nice in France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid domestic struggles which have piled pressure on the Belgian boss, his side again came up with the goods this season in the Europa League.

The home side had an early penalty award overturned and the Ibrox side took advantage with goals from winger Vaclav Cerny, midfielder Mohamed Diomande and striker Hamza Igamane before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old Moroccan, making his first European start, grabbed his second in the 54th minute as the home side's dismal defensive display deteriorated before Badredine Bouanani reduced the deficit in the 83rd minute.

Rangers' Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane celebrates his goal in a 4-1 Europa League victory over Nice in France

Rangers moved on to 10 points from five fixtures and the victory was a real boost to chances of a top-eight finish.

The Light Blues sit nine points behind second-placed Aberdeen in the William Hill Premiership having played a game less and 11 behind Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, the Govan side are now unbeaten in seven consecutive European away matches under Clement, equalling the record of seven set by former boss Steven Gerrard in 2020-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement made only one change to the team who started the 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday, Igamane coming in for the much maligned Cyriel Dessers, with captain James Tavernier again left on the bench.

Just under 2,000 Gers fans made the journey to France and in a frantic start they watched the lively Cerny fire an early shot wide.

Nice were depleted due to injury and suspension with two teenagers starting, Issiaga Camara and Bouanani, and the latter came close with a superb drive from 25 yards.

Then there was a long VAR check by Spanish referee Ricardo de Burgos in the sixth minute after he awarded a penalty after what looked like handballs by John Souttar and Dujon Sterling and a tackle by Connor Barron inside the Rangers box in a chaotic passage of play - but the decision was overturned to Rangers' relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 35th minute Igamane worked well inside the Nice box set up Cerny and his drive from 17 yards appeared to take a couple of deflections before ending up behind goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Three minutes later right-back Dujon Sterling flighted the ball in to the Nice box and Pablo Rosario let it go behind him only to see Diomande stretch to knock the ball past the bemused Nice keeper.

Back came the French side and Gers keeper Jack Butland made a decent save from Gaetan Laborde's header but in the third minute of five added on at the end of the first half, Igamane pounced on a short pass back from Mohamed Abdelmonem, rounded Bulka and slammed the ball in to the net.

As expected Nice rallied at the start of the second half and had a series of efforts on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rangers responded before Igamane put the ball past Rosario, who made the initial mistake, and confidently steered the ball past stunned keeper Bulka.