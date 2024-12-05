Philippe Clement witnessed the football he wants to see from Rangers in their 6-0 William Hill Premiership thrashing of Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Skipper James Tavernier netted from close range in the 37th minute and then the floodgates opened after the break.

Three strikes in eight second-half minutes from Danilo, Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny was the type of lethal finishing the Rangers boss had called for after the narrow 1-0 win at St Johnstone at the weekend which required an own goal.

Substitute Cyriel Dessers then added a double for good measure to close the gap behind second-placed Aberdeen to four points with a game in hand, leaving them 11 behind leaders Celtic.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement. (Photo by Steve Welsh/PA Wire)

Clement said: “The football that I want to see and what we spoke about the last week and the last month that it’s about timing, the right runs, the right passes to get these connections on the pitch, to gel together with a lot of new players.

“So that the players get the reward also for what they’ve been doing in training and in the games.

“I don’t think in the last two league games they were rewarded in that way because we had also good chances.

“But today they finished it off, not all the time because it could have been more, but like this you see the potential and the way this team can play and open up teams who want to make a low block and man marking all over the pitch.

“I think they give a good example how we can be lethal in that way. That’s what I want and what we spoke about, we want to entertain our fans.

“But it’s not only the goals, it’s also the clean sheet, that’s also an important one for me because it was not only with the ball and creating the chances and scoring the goals, but also not giving anything and not giving belief to the opponent.”

Derek McInnes described Kilmarnock’s night as “horrible” as he revealed defender Joe Wright had to go to hospital for a scan on the head knock which caused him to come off in the first half.

He said: “Once the second goal, the third goal goes in it was all about trying to stop the bleeding. And unfortunately for us, it does matter.

“It should matter to players that losing a game two or three nil is different to losing five and six.

“But we felt sorry for ourselves. We failed to get the fundamentals of stopping your man, stop the cross, get tight in the box.

“And yes, Rangers were clinical. Rangers had their tails up. They start to enjoy the game. So such a horrible night for us.

“It shows what can happen if you don’t keep your determination and you don’t keep your concentration and keep your heads within you. So a horrible night for us, not acceptable to lose in that type of manner.