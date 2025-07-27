'Very talented' former Glentoran youngster makes Scottish Championship loan move from Rangers

Former Northern Ireland international Neil Lennon is looking forward to working with “very talented” goalkeeper Mason Munn following his loan move to Scottish Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic from Rangers.

Munn, who came through the youth ranks at Glentoran before earning a transfer to the Glasgow giants, will spend the season gaining further experience under Lennon, joining former Cliftonville defender Shea Kearney at Dunfermline.

The 19-year-old Donaghadee native made his senior Rangers debut in last season’s Scottish Cup win over Fraserburgh and was a consistent presence in the first team squad during a period when Jack Butland was ruled out of action through injury, sitting on the bench against the likes of Celtic and Manchester United.

Munn, who is a Northern Ireland youth international, is highly-rated and was previously linked to interest from Premier League side Arsenal.

Former Glentoran youngster Mason Munn after signing a new four-year contract at Rangers. (Photo by Rangers FC)

Lennon believes Munn has all the attributes required to thrive and hopes the loan move will benefit both parties.

“He’s very good,” Lennon told the club’s website. “He’s got good size and he’s a good shot-stopper.

"He’s very talented and needs to play.

"A bit like Tobi (Oluwayemi) was last year, a young, quality goalkeeper. I like his size.

"We’ve worked with big goalkeepers before, and sometimes makes saves other goalkeepers can’t make.

"We’re pleased to have him and I think he’s pleased to be here. Hopefully it’s a marriage of convenience for us both.”

After making his Rangers debut in January, Munn gave a special mention to the role his family have played in his journey so far.

“It was an amazing moment for me and my family who were here to witness it,” he told Rangers TV. “For all the things they have done for me, I just want to give a special mention to them.

“I am proud of myself that I have made my debut, the manager has shown trust in me, which is amazing, so it is an endless thank you to him for that. It was a good day, there are definitely things to improve on, but I am still learning, I am only 18.

“I had my mum, dad and countless amounts of people here, but my mum and dad have been amazing for me from a young age.

"They would drive me up and down the country back home in Northern Ireland and then when I moved over here, it is not easy for your mum to let you go at 16-years-old, so it is a massive commitment.

"Of course, there’s that hunger in there and getting that experience just shows how amazing it is to play for this football club, and I just want to do it more and more now.”

Last summer, Munn signed a new four-year contract with Rangers, extending his stay at Ibrox until 2028.