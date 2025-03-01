Irish Cup: Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville kept apart as north Down rivals set for Premiership semi-final assignments
Holders Cliftonville will face Ards in the semi-final of the Irish Cup.
The draw for the last four was made after today’s quarter-finals which saw the Reds beat their north Belfast neighbours Crusaders at Seaview.
It means Jim Magilton’s men will now face Ards next after the Championship side defeated Loughgall on home soil.
Bangor’s reward for beating Glentoran last night sees Lee Feeney pit his wits against Dungannon Swifts in the other semi-final.
The matches will be played at a neutral venue on the weekend of March 28/29.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.