Holders Cliftonville will face Ards in the semi-final of the Irish Cup

Holders Cliftonville will face Ards in the semi-final of the Irish Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw for the last four was made after today’s quarter-finals which saw the Reds beat their north Belfast neighbours Crusaders at Seaview.

It means Jim Magilton’s men will now face Ards next after the Championship side defeated Loughgall on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor’s reward for beating Glentoran last night sees Lee Feeney pit his wits against Dungannon Swifts in the other semi-final.