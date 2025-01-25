Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin has thanked members of the Irish League family for their support after the sad passing of his father, Joe.

The death of Joe was in the midst of a heartbreaking few weeks for Irish League football, with former Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer and ex-Cliftonville defender Michael Newberry also passing away.

When asked if he felt the support from everyone across the league following his father’s passing, McLaughlin said: “It’s been a difficult period especially for myself and my family - but also around the league.

“Times like this you do see the true side of your football friends and the football family.

“The Irish League is competitive and you wouldn’t change it but when you’re going through some circumstances like we are the minute, you see the good side of football and fair play to everyone who has sent well wishes to me and my family, it is greatly appreciated.

“Sometimes football takes a back seat for certain situations but it is great to have football as a release.”

The Lurgan Blues - who had an eye catching victory at Dungannon Swifts last weekend - welcome Carrick Rangers to Mourneview Park this afternoon.

Carrick are one place and six points behind 9th-placed Glenavon but have a game in hand on the County Armagh side.

McLaughlin says that whilst he is happy with how things are going since he was appointed, there is still a long way to go and his squad won’t get carried away by their good run of form under his leadership.

“There was no need to go in and wield the axe…there are a lot of good players and good lads there,” he added.

“It’s a young and vibrant changing room with a sprinkle of senior players.

“We appreciate what we have but there’s always room for improvement.

“It’s important to keep the run going and keep gathering points.

“We aren’t too far behind the teams who are in mid-table, so that’s the way we are looking.

“We aren’t looking over our shoulders. We’re looking at who is ahead of us and who we can feel back in.

“They are all big games and it’s important we keep our standards high, but there’s a lot of points to be won and lost.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing, we will pick up points.”

It has been a busy period off the pitch for Carrick Rangers since their goalless draw at home to Ballymena United last weekend.

Young striker Jake Hastings has joined the ‘Gers on loan from Larne for the rest of the season, with Emmett McGuckin leaving Taylors Avenue for Limavady United on a permanent basis.

Manager Stephen Baxter was pleased to add to his attacking options, saying, “We are delighted to announce the arrival on loan of Jack Hastings from Larne.

“Jack has had a fabulous youth career and after a successful loan spell at Annagh United in the first half of this season we are looking forward to seeing Jack flourish with the Amber Army.

“I would like to thank Nathan Rooney for making this deal possible.”