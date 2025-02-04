Irish League transfer round-up: Several Premiership clubs add to their squads on transfer deadline day
Linfield brought in Scottish winger Callumn Morrison from Falkirk on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Blues boss David Healy has been a long-term admirer of Morrison who will add another dimension to their attack as they aim to reclaim the Gibson Cup title.
Carrick Rangers were one of the most active clubs on deadline day as boss Stephen Baxter swooped to bring in goalkeeper Jack McIntyre from Ayr United and winger Jack O’Reilly following a spell at Swedish club Ytterhogdals IK.
Meanwhile, Ballymena United added defensive steel by striking a loan deal for Derry City’s Duncan Idehen until the end of the campaign.
There was a move to the Championship for Glentoran striker Jay Donnelly at Newington, with Casey Smyth joining Newry City on loan and Theo McToal making the short-term switch to Lisburn Distillery.
Mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon and Portadown had a quiet end to the window with the Lurgan Blues announcing a loan exit for James Doona to Armagh City for the rest of the season, with Ben Wylie signing a contract extension at Shamrock Park.
Big-spending Coleraine, who brought in five players during the month, allowed teenage striker to spend the rest of the season on loan at Limavady United.
Also leaving the Coleraine Showgrounds was Kirk McLaughlin who makes a permanent move to Loughgall, with the Villagers having to act fast after striker Jay Boyd was recalled by Crusaders and Andrew Hoey making a loan move to Annagh United.
Cliftonville announced that Joe Sheridan will embark upon a loan deal at Queen's University, while striker Leon Graham has been recalled from Moyola Park.
Furthermore, there were two exits at Larne as midfielder George Marsh departed the club via mutual consent, with Ethan Simpson penning a permanent switch at Championship side Ards.
Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders – who both progressed to the quarter-final stage of the Irish Cup last weekend – had a quiet end to the window.