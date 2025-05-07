Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clearer Twist has today been announced as the new naming partner of the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

At an official unveiling at the National Stadium this afternoon, the Belfast arena will be known as the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park for the next eight years.

A statement says that the naming rights deal “builds on the strong existing relationship” between the Irish Football Association and the Larne-based Clearer Group.

In September 2023 the group, under its Clearer Water brand, became the official water partner for the Northern Ireland national teams and the exclusive water supplier to the National Stadium for 10 years.

(L-R) Irish FA President, Conrad Kirkwood, Ross Lazaroo-Hood, Global CEO/Co-Chairman/Owner of Clearer Group and Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson pictured at today's announcement

Under the naming rights deal for the stadium it will also become the official mixer partner of the Northern Ireland senior men’s and women’s teams.

Additionally in September 2023 the company agreed to become the main sponsor of the Irish Football Association’s Challenge Cup, more commonly known as the Irish Cup, for 10 years.

And Clearer Water was a sponsor of the UEFA Under-19 Men’s Euros when they were staged in Northern Ireland last year.

Irish FA President, Conrad Kirkwood, said: “Our stadium is a place we are proud to call home. This new naming rights deal marks a new era for it, and will help us maintain it to ensure we continue to strive for a first class experience for fans and guests, not to mention the many teams that play here from right across our footballing community.

“The Clearer Group has strong, honest values which align with ours and, as a local company, we hope Northern Ireland’s and the wider football family will see the value in this partnership and really get behind it.”

Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: “We have sought a naming partner for our beloved home for many years. But a partnership which met all the requirements wasn’t available until now.

“Our relationship with the Clearer Group is already one of collaboration and teamwork and this new partnership enhances that.

“And, the Irish FA, as a non-profit organisation, will invest these vital funds back into football at all levels of the game in Northern Ireland.”

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, Global CEO/Co-Chairman/Owner of Clearer Group, said: “I grew up in Larne, and I am passionate about Northern Ireland a place which is, and always will be, close to my heart. And I always strive to give back to the local community whenever and wherever I can.

“When the opportunity arose to rename the national stadium in the country of my birth it made perfect sense. Over the coming year, we’ll be supporting the national team while also investing in grassroots initiatives and local sporting events across Northern Ireland. Our goal is to bring fans an exciting new chapter - one that embraces a new twist while honouring the proud traditions of Northern Irish football.