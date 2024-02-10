Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Addis excelled defensively but his month will be best remembered for his stunning double against Newry City that saw the Reds claim a vital three points.

Addis said: "I would like to thank sponsor Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers' Association for this award. It's been a fantastic start to the year for me, but more importantly for the team."