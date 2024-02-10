It's been a fantastic start to the year for me and Cliftonville, says Jonny Addis after defender is named as the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for January
Cliftonville star Jonny Addis has won the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month prize for January.
Addis excelled defensively but his month will be best remembered for his stunning double against Newry City that saw the Reds claim a vital three points.
Addis said: "I would like to thank sponsor Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers' Association for this award. It's been a fantastic start to the year for me, but more importantly for the team."
The January runner-up was Larne's Tomas Cosgrove while Cliftonville's Ronan Hale took third.
