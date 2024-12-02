Rangers' James Tavernier shoots from a free-kick during the William Hill Premiership match at McDiarmid Park, Perth

James Tavernier approaches his testimonial year at Rangers convinced he has still plenty left to offer the club.

When the Gers captain was left out of the starting line-up for recent games against Dundee United and Nice, it was widely assumed that his decade-long time as first-choice right-back was slowly coming to an end.

The 33-year-old was reinstated for the win at St Johnstone on Sunday – Dujon Sterling was out with a blocked nerve while Neraysho Kasanwirjo is recovering from knee surgery – and was involved in the only goal of the game, putting pressure on former Gers midfielder Jason Holt to put Ianis Hagi’s cross into his own net.

Asked about reaching the 10-year-mark at Ibrox which would see him eligible for a testimonial game, Tavernier said: “Obviously complete this season then that’s on the cards and it’s very unusual these days for testimonials and players being at clubs for so long. We will just have to wait and see.”

Boss Philippe Clement said after the narrow win that he was “convinced” that Tavernier, who is contracted to 2026, would be best served not playing every game, adding “Is a player happy with that? Probably not, nobody is if they do not play, but that’s part of football.”

However, Tavernier stressed that his age should not be a consideration as he claimed fitness is not an issue.

He said: “I don’t see the age being a problem. Three months ago I think I missed one game.

“So nothing’s really changed, as in, OK, I’ve gone up one number in my age, but I still feel fitter than ever to play every single game.

“So it’s obviously different, unusual, but it’s down to me to be really professional and keep working really hard, and try to be a leader behind the scenes and really push the boys on and anyone who’s asked to put on the shirt has to perform.

“I’m used to playing three games a week, that’s what I really love to do. It’s what I’ve been used to for so many years.

“The stats and the numbers I put in are still right up there. So, it’s just about me continuing to work hard and when asked to play, then deliver a performance.

“You obviously want to be playing every single game. That’s just in your nature, you want to play every single game.

“But there’s a level of you’ve got to be professional and really help the team if you’re not.

“And when asked to play, you’ve got to obviously make an impact.”

When asked if he agreed with Clement’s assertion that maybe some people were too quick to write him off, the full-back said: “What I have done over the years, is I’ve kept on asking questions, kept on striving to be better, to keep putting in the numbers.

“I’m more hungry than ever.