January was a great month personally and for Ards, says Player of the Month Aidan Steele
Steele had a superb month for Ards, registering a goal in a shock Irish Cup win over Ballymena United and hitting a brace away to Ballinamallard United in the league.
The former Crusaders man said: "I'm delighted to win this award as individual accolades are a rare thing in football. I'd like to thank the coaching staff and all my teammates at Ards.
"January was a great month both for myself and for the team. We're into the Quarter-Finals of the Irish Cup and the top half of the Championship.
"We want to kick on from here and enjoy a strong finish to the season."