NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke presents Ards midfielder Aidan Steele with the Championship Player of the Month trophy

Ards midfielder Aidan Steele has been named Championship Player of the Month for January.

Steele had a superb month for Ards, registering a goal in a shock Irish Cup win over Ballymena United and hitting a brace away to Ballinamallard United in the league.

The former Crusaders man said: "I'm delighted to win this award as individual accolades are a rare thing in football. I'd like to thank the coaching staff and all my teammates at Ards.

"January was a great month both for myself and for the team. We're into the Quarter-Finals of the Irish Cup and the top half of the Championship.