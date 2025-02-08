January was a great month personally and for Ards, says Player of the Month Aidan Steele

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 8th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke presents Ards midfielder Aidan Steele with the Championship Player of the Month trophyplaceholder image
NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke presents Ards midfielder Aidan Steele with the Championship Player of the Month trophy
Ards midfielder Aidan Steele has been named Championship Player of the Month for January.

Steele had a superb month for Ards, registering a goal in a shock Irish Cup win over Ballymena United and hitting a brace away to Ballinamallard United in the league.

The former Crusaders man said: "I'm delighted to win this award as individual accolades are a rare thing in football. I'd like to thank the coaching staff and all my teammates at Ards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"January was a great month both for myself and for the team. We're into the Quarter-Finals of the Irish Cup and the top half of the Championship.

"We want to kick on from here and enjoy a strong finish to the season."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice