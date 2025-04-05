Jay Donnelly "delighted" to be back amongst the goals as on-loan Newington striker is named Championship Player of the Month for March
Donnelly scored six goals in the month for the Swans, who are currently involved in a relegation dogfight at the bottom of the division.
The man on loan from Glentoran hit doubles against H&W Welders and Dundela as well as scoring against Limavady United and Ballyclare Comrades.
Upon accepting the award, Donnelly said: "I would like to thank the Football Writers' for this award. It's great to be back playing football and scoring goals again.
"But the main focus is to make sure Newington avoid relegation. We are two points ahead of Newry City at the moment, so it is a real battle. I want to help Newington stay in the division."
