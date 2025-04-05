Newington forward Jay Donnelly with the Championship Player of the Month trophy

Newington forward Jay Donnelly has been named Championship Player of the Month for March.

Donnelly scored six goals in the month for the Swans, who are currently involved in a relegation dogfight at the bottom of the division.

The man on loan from Glentoran hit doubles against H&W Welders and Dundela as well as scoring against Limavady United and Ballyclare Comrades.

Upon accepting the award, Donnelly said: "I would like to thank the Football Writers' for this award. It's great to be back playing football and scoring goals again.