Championship side Knockbreda have submitted an appeal to the Irish FA after they were expelled from the Co Antrim Shield for fielding an ineligible player.

Knockbreda defeated Ballymacash Rangers in the quarter-finals but the win was overturned, denying the chance of a semi-final tie against Larne.

Ballymacash were due to face Larne on November 14 but the semi-final has been postponed until the appeals process has been concluded.

Carrick Rangers and Glentoran will play in the other semi-final as planned on November 28.

Knockbreda beat Ballymacash on penalties befored the result was appealed, with claims that an ineligible player had been used.