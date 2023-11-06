Knockbreda submit appeal to Irish FA after Co Antrim Shield quarter-final win over Ballymacash Rangers overturned due to ineligible player
Knockbreda defeated Ballymacash Rangers in the quarter-finals but the win was overturned, denying the chance of a semi-final tie against Larne.
Ballymacash were due to face Larne on November 14 but the semi-final has been postponed until the appeals process has been concluded.
Carrick Rangers and Glentoran will play in the other semi-final as planned on November 28.
Knockbreda beat Ballymacash on penalties befored the result was appealed, with claims that an ineligible player had been used.
Marc Matthews had been named as Knockbreda’s goalkeeper, who was replaced by Bejamin Fry after being sent off, which was deemed to be a breach of the rules.