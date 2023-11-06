All Sections
Knockbreda submit appeal to Irish FA after Co Antrim Shield quarter-final win over Ballymacash Rangers overturned due to ineligible player

Championship side Knockbreda have submitted an appeal to the Irish FA after they were expelled from the Co Antrim Shield for fielding an ineligible player.
By Sports Desk
Published 6th Nov 2023, 21:50 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 21:56 GMT
Knockbreda defeated Ballymacash Rangers in the quarter-finals but the win was overturned, denying the chance of a semi-final tie against Larne.

Ballymacash were due to face Larne on November 14 but the semi-final has been postponed until the appeals process has been concluded.

Carrick Rangers and Glentoran will play in the other semi-final as planned on November 28.

Knockbreda have appealed their expulsion from the Co Antrim Shield after their quarter-final win against Ballymacash Rangers was overturned for using an ineligible playerKnockbreda have appealed their expulsion from the Co Antrim Shield after their quarter-final win against Ballymacash Rangers was overturned for using an ineligible player
Knockbreda beat Ballymacash on penalties befored the result was appealed, with claims that an ineligible player had been used.

Marc Matthews had been named as Knockbreda’s goalkeeper, who was replaced by Bejamin Fry after being sent off, which was deemed to be a breach of the rules.

