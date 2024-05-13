Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Larne forward Andy Ryan has won the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month prize for April.

Ryan scored a sensational seven goals in the month including a fine hat-trick against Cliftonville as Larne secured the Gibson Cup.

Ryan said: “Obviously it was a good month for me personally (seven goals in six games, including a hat-trick against Cliftonville) but I believe if I am doing well then it benefits the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...