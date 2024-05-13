Larne hotshot Andy Ryan named Player of the Month for April after helping Inver Reds seal back-to-back title triumphs

By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th May 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Larne forward Andy Ryan has won the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month prize for April.

Ryan scored a sensational seven goals in the month including a fine hat-trick against Cliftonville as Larne secured the Gibson Cup.

Ryan said: “Obviously it was a good month for me personally (seven goals in six games, including a hat-trick against Cliftonville) but I believe if I am doing well then it benefits the team.

"Ultimately we won the title so I'm delighted on two fronts, and I'm grateful to the sponsor and writers for the award.”

Related topics:LarneCliftonville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.