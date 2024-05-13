Larne hotshot Andy Ryan named Player of the Month for April after helping Inver Reds seal back-to-back title triumphs
Larne forward Andy Ryan has won the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month prize for April.
Ryan scored a sensational seven goals in the month including a fine hat-trick against Cliftonville as Larne secured the Gibson Cup.
Ryan said: “Obviously it was a good month for me personally (seven goals in six games, including a hat-trick against Cliftonville) but I believe if I am doing well then it benefits the team.
"Ultimately we won the title so I'm delighted on two fronts, and I'm grateful to the sponsor and writers for the award.”
