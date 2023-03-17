A solitary goal from Andy Ryan a minute before half-time would prove to be the difference as Larne continue their march towards a first ever Gibson Cup title.

The visitors would create the first chance of the game on five minutes as Jack Henderson found Ryan Waide but the striker failed to find the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woodwork would come to Ballymena's rescue on 13 minutes as Ryan's effort from outside the box cannoned off the post.

Andrew Ryan pictured after scoring the winner for Larne against Ballymena United at Inver Park.

It was soon becoming one-way traffic as Williamson thwarted Paul O'Neill on two occasions before the half hour mark.

However, Tiernan Lynch's side would be rewarded for their dominance with the opening goal on 44 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pass by Leroy Millar sent O'Neill through on goal and just when his lob was looking to go wide, the instinctive Ryan was there to stab home his sixth goal since arriving in January.

The second-half failed to match the intensity of the first with Larne having a penalty appeal turned down after Glynn went down inside the box.

Just before the hour mark, a pin-point free-kick by Steven McCullough wasn't defended by the hosts with no United player in position to take advantage.

The Inver Reds would bring on Steven Maguire from the bench and he would have an immediate impact as his cross was headed over by ex-Ballymena captain Millar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Ballymena pushed everyone forward to get back into the contest, they would be reduced to ten men in added time as 'keeper Williamson was dismissed for a tackle on Mark Randall when trying to return to goal.

Larne held on to increase their lead at the summit, with United now winless in eleven Premiership games.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Watson, Sule, O'Neill (Maguire '67 mins), Donnelly, Thomson (Randall '80 mins), Millar (Gordon '80 mins), Glynn (Kelly '67 mins), Cosgrove, Ryan (Kearns '89 mins).

Subs Not Used: Pardington (GK), Hutchison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Nelson, Wilson (Whiteside '65 mins), McDaid, Waide (Place '80 mins), McCullough, Kane, Henderson, McVarnock, Graham, Farquhar.

Subs Not Used: Thompson (GK), Tweed, McGrory, Gibson, Tipton.