Larne defender Levi Ives says their Conference League defeat to Swiss side St Gallen was a "tough one to take" as their wait for a group stage point continues.

The Inver Reds took the lead through Abdoulaye Diaby's own goal, but the visitors levelled through captain Lukas Gortler before half-time.

However, there was a late twist as St Gallen bagged all three points with a little more than 10 minutes remaining as Hugo Vandermersch slammed home the winner.

Ives said after the full-time whistle: "In the first game at Molde we held them up to 55 minutes. We were super and we reverted to that again but tried to get it to 90 minutes.

Larne defender Levi Ives reflected on the Conference League defeat to St Gallen

"We dug in but they obviously scored at good times and saw the game off but I'm proud of how we played.

"The longer the game goes at 1-1 you think you can maybe get a draw or maybe even nick a winner like we did at Ballkani.

"Their winner came off someone and fell nicely again for them, the next minute the ball's in the back of the net...it happened so quickly.

"It's sloppy enough and we probably could have prevented it.

"It's a tough one to take but that's what happens in Europe if you're caught on the ball you get punished."

Ex-Cliftonville ace Ives revealed the differences playing in Europe and on the domestic scene.

He explained: "In our league you have a lot more of the ball. In Europe it's a faster tempo and the opposition players keep the ball a lot better.

"If you were to watch the game back you probably only have the ball for about eight or ten minutes in the whole match.

"The opposition have the majority of it so you're just chasing and doing all the ugly work. But if we can get to the other side of it and start to be able to play the football along with the rest of it I think we'll be alright.

"We just have to take each game as it comes and it's Coleraine up next on Sunday, we'll look at Europe when the next game comes round again.

"We've obviously picked up a few bad results which we would have liked to win but I don't think our schedule is to blame because it's just like playing on a Saturday-Tuesday.