Linfield back in Danske Bank Premiership title race after victory over Larne

Since losing to Tiernan Lynch’s men last month, the Blues have now won seven and drawn one of their last eight games.

It was substitute Michael Newberry who grabbed the all-important winner.

Although they still trail table-topping Larne by six points, the reigning champions – they are looking for their fifth successive Gibson Cup triumph – traditionally come on strong over the festive period.

Linfield’s Michael Newberry celebrates his goal against Larne at Windsor Park in Belfast. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

They may have already been beaten four times in the League campaign, but the momentum is now with Healy’s team – it would be a brave move to bet against them at this stage.

Larne almost got off the perfect start when, after only six minutes, Mark Randall’s corner kick found Paul O’Neill at the back post, but his shot was hooked off the line by an alert Kyle McClean.

The impressive Leroy Millar then got free on the left before drilling in a low cross that was superbly smothered by Chris Johns.

Lynch’s team then created two big chances in the space of 60 seconds. Lee Bonis took advantage of some extravagant defending by Daniel Finlayson, only to see his blistering shot beaten away by Johns.

Then the adventurous O’Neill attempted an audacious angled drive that had Johns scampering across his line to paw out of the top corner.

Linfield were finding it difficult to penetrate the well-drilled Larne defence. When skipper Jamie Mulgrew did make a piercing run before finding Robbie McDaid, he could only shoot high and wide.

Larne ended the half as they began it – on top. Defender Aaron Donnelly whipped in a great cross from the left that was met by the towering Bonis, but he could only direct his header over the top.

The Blues almost broke the deadlock on 58 minutes when the irrepressible Kirk Millar drilled in a great delivery from the left and Daniel Finlayson got up above everyone else only to see his header crash off the face of the crossbar.

Linfield, now urged on by the home faithful, threatened again with the lively Millar sending in a trademark delivery from the right that was just inches too high for McDaid to convert.

But it was the Blues who made the crucial breakthrough with 13 minutes remaining.

McDaid was hauled down by Cian Bolger and, when Millar produced the most delicious of deliveries, Newberry got up to loop home a header – although goalkeeper Ferguson didn’t cover himself in glory.

Next up for Linfield is the visit of Crusaders on Saturday evening, while Larne host Coleraine on Friday night.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson (Newberry 63), Roscoe, Callacher, Clarke, Shields, Mulgrew, Millar, McClean (Fallon 51), McKee (Devine 63), McDaid (Vertainen 78).

Subs not used: Walsh, Pepper, McStravick.

LARNE: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Want, Bolger, Donnelly, Gordon (Sule 73), Millar, Randall, Bonis, O’Neill (Kearns 73), Doherty.

Subs not used: McIntyre, Kelly, Scott, Hughes, Sloan.

REFEREE: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus).