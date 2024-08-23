Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield have confirmed that an approach has been made by Raith Rovers for manager David Healy.

The Scottish Championship side are on the lookout for a new manager after Ian Murray was sacked earlier in the month.

Healy has guided Linfield to five Premiership titles since being appointed in October 2015 and his side have won all three league games to start the 2024/25 campaign.

The 45-year-old was linked with the recent managerial position at Preston North End but played down taking the reins at Deepdale - with Paul Heckingbottom named as the new boss.

Healy told reporters last weekend: "I have a job to do at Linfield.

"I've been here eight years, it'll be nine years in October.

"My full focus will be to rewatch the game tonight, tomorrow I will watch Glenavon against Cliftonville and get ready for a tough game on Tuesday night.

"That's my focus and that's my job.

"There's been no approach to me or the club that I'm aware of."

It is understood that Linfield will discuss the matter internally after Saturday's game at home to Loughgall.