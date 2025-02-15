MANAGER'S VERDICT: Ballymena United coach Andy Law disappointed with manner of two first-half goals in Crusaders loss
Law was on post-match duties for the suspended Jim Ervin and here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.
THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:
"Played very well...I think Crusaders' first entry in the first-half they went 1-0 up from a resulting set play which is disappointing on our part.
"I thought we controlled the game in the first 20 minutes and had four or five shots on target.
"We were very good and to go 1-0 down via a set-piece is disappointing.
"A free-kick then found ourselves 2-0 behind which is really frustrating and something we have to improve at.
"I thought we were well and truly on top in the second-half and I think their shot on target at the end to go 3-1 up was their first after the break.
PUSHING HARD FOR AN EQUALISER:
"We had a lot of the ball and we had plenty of chances and got into the final third, so it's disappointing not to take anything from the game.
"We've been really good the last few weeks, a good performance against Larne and Linfield, and then again today.
"But we have to start turning performances into results.
CURRENT THOUGHTS:
"You can't get too high with the highs and too low with the lows.
"It's very important that we keep focussed and we'll look towards the next game.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.