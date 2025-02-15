Ballymena United coach Andy Law felt the Sky Blues deserved more for their performance after a 3-1 loss to Crusaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Law was on post-match duties for the suspended Jim Ervin and here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"Played very well...I think Crusaders' first entry in the first-half they went 1-0 up from a resulting set play which is disappointing on our part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena United left Crusaders empty-handed after a 3-1 loss at Seaview

"I thought we controlled the game in the first 20 minutes and had four or five shots on target.

"We were very good and to go 1-0 down via a set-piece is disappointing.

"A free-kick then found ourselves 2-0 behind which is really frustrating and something we have to improve at.

"I thought we were well and truly on top in the second-half and I think their shot on target at the end to go 3-1 up was their first after the break.

PUSHING HARD FOR AN EQUALISER:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a lot of the ball and we had plenty of chances and got into the final third, so it's disappointing not to take anything from the game.

"We've been really good the last few weeks, a good performance against Larne and Linfield, and then again today.

"But we have to start turning performances into results.

CURRENT THOUGHTS:

"You can't get too high with the highs and too low with the lows.