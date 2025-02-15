Crusaders chief Declan Caddell says outcome outweighs performance after watching his side beat Ballymena United at Seaview.

Here’s what he had to say after the 3-1 victory against the Sky Blues in north Belfast.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"It was a tough game.

Crusaders players celebrate Jarlath O'Rourke's goal against Ballymena United at Seaview

"Were we at our best today? No, far from it.

"We took our chances when they came...first two were from set plays, probably fortuitous with both of them.

"Then we conceded a penalty so soon after and for me it's probably a foul on Jacob Blaney.

"It gave them a lifeline and Ballymena grew into the game. I thought they were excellent, played well, kept the ball moving and had a threat going forward.

"We were aware of that because they've had two really good performances against Larne and Linfield in the last two weeks.

"They might not have got the results they wanted but they played really well.

"It was a tough game and we had to dig in in the second half. To be fair to the boys, I thought they did that and we looked dangerous on the break.

"We got the third goal and could have added a few more prior to that...but I'm happy.

"Any win and three points is important at this time in the season, so you take it any way it's handed to you.

O'ROURKE PERFORMANCE:

"I think all of his goals he has scored for us have come against Ballymena. I'm not sure of the stat but he always seems to score against them.

"You know what Jarly gives you. It's 8 or 9 out of 10 week in and week out.

"He's a great footballer and a great guy and he had two assists today and finished the third off.

"The third goal was the icing on the cake and Jarlath will get the credit for it but Harry Jewitt-White played the first pass in our own box and played the last pass in the edge of their box to create the goal.

"Any way you win is pleasing, it's a massive three points for us and it's about maintaining that momentum.

"Thankfully, we've been able to do that in the last month.

TEN BOOKINGS IN THE GAME:

"To be honest, I don't know how.

"I think bookings came out a bit too quick at the start of the game and then it just became a habit.

"A lot of people were walking a tightrope but if any of them were bookings...probably very few.

"Both teams have to deal with it and games sometimes don't flow and it didn't today.

"Referees are there to make decisions and they made theirs today.

"I don't think it was a nasty or dirty game but it is what it is and you move on.

MOST PLEASING ASPECT WITH THE RESULT:

"Three points as it doesn't matter what way you get them.

"There's times this season we've played really well, dominated games and had ten times more chances but come out with a loss and no points.

"For me at this stage of the season it doesn't matter what way you perform, it's about getting the win and those three points.

"Collectively, it's been the same team bar one change from the Larne game.

"Strength is now coming back on the bench which I'm happy about as we can make changes to get something out of the game.