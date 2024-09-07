Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says he was frustrated that his Larne side didn’t create enough chances to beat Ballymena United.

Here’s what he had to say after Ben Kennedy’s header sealed a 1-0 win for the visitors.

THOUGHTS ON THE DEFEAT?

“I am disappointed first and foremost and frustrated secondly.

"I thought we were probably the better team on the day but credit to Ballymena as they had a game plan which was spot on.

"They stay in the game, break the game up, make it difficult for us and see if they can get a sucker-punch - which they did.

"We probably fell right into their trap.

PLENTY OF THE BALL BUT NO CLEAR-CUT CHANCES?

"We played too much in front of them and we tried to work it left and right but we never got behind them enough.

"We never created enough, we probably lacked enough penetration today and we are hugely disappointed.

INJURY TO AARON DONNELLY:

"I'm not even sure to be honest.

"It wasn't something I asked when I went back into the changing room.

"To be fair to Aaron, he isn't a player who goes down or comes off the pitch easily.

LINFIELD UP NEXT:

"You've got to play all the teams in this league.

"We let ourselves down today, we aren't going to make any excuses for it as we didn't do enough to win the game.