Carrick midfielder David Cushley (left) puts pressure on Dungannon Swifts counterpart Leo Alves during the Premiership fixture at Taylors Avenue

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter believes his side deserved more after James Knowles’ free-kick gave Dungannon Swifts a precious away win.

Here’s what the Carrick Rangers chief had to say after the 1-0 loss on home soil.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"The conditions didn't allow for hanky-ball football...but any football that was being played, was being played by us.

"We knocked the ball around great, I thought our two centre-halfs controlled the game, Kyle Cherry dropped in and picked his passes all day long.

"We controlled the territory, we got into really good areas all day, we put them under a lot of pressure all day, we were on top for most of the day, created two big chances to score but didn't take them.

"They got a free-kick at the edge of the box against the run of the play and squeezed one in.

"That's the way football sometimes happens, so it's a disappointing result from our point of view because I thought we were by far the better team.

MISTAKE FOR THE GOAL:

"It's hard from where our vantage point is to see it.

"It comes through the wall and you don't see it entering the net and I haven't seen it back yet.

"There's no blame associated with anybody when a free-kick comes in through all those bodies and it takes a nick and into the net.

"Ross (Glendinning) has been playing exceptionally well over the last number of weeks and he played well today and controlled everything that was asked of him.

"It's just one of those things.

HITTING THE POST:

"It was always going to be one of those days.

"I felt we had the more applied pressure in the game where we were knocking very hard at their door, particularly in the second-half down the hill.