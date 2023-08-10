Mr Teer will bring the curtain down on 27 years as chairman at Mourneview Park which he served across two spells from 1993 to 2003 and then 2007 to date.

His legacy in terms of achievements include Glenavon twice being Irish League runners-up, three Irish Cup wins as well as the League Cup, Gold Cup, County Antrim Shield, Charity Shield, numerous Mid Ulster Cups, qualification for European football on nine occasions and always playing in the top division of Irish League football.

The accomplishments are not solely on the pitch as Mourneview Park has seen a construction of the Geddis and Glenfield Road Stands, a revamp of the Crescent Stand and creation of the training facility at the Social Club end during Adrian's chairmanship.

Adrian Teer will step down as Glenavon chairman at the end of the season

After serving as a board of director for 40 years in total, Adrian told Glenavon's official website that the time was right to step down.

He said: “I think after 40 years it will be an ideal time to go.

"I’m heading towards 79 now and the M1 seems to be getting longer.

"To have served on the Glenavon board for so long has been an absolute privilege and to be chairman for 27 years has been the honour of my life.”

After the news hit social media, former Glenavon player Andy McGrory wrote: "Absolute gentleman, would never pass without a conversation with every player, lived and breathed Glenavon trying always to move the club forward all the best in retirement Mr chairman."

Ex-Northern Ireland international Sammy Clingan also posted: "A great guy who treated me so well. Will be a loss to Glenavon. All the best to Adrian when he retires."

Former defender Andy Doyle labelled the departure as "a massive loss" whilst Linfield chairman Roy McGivern added it was "always a pleasure to deal with Adrian" who he called "a fantastic servant to Glenavon and to the local game".