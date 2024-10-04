Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bangor striker Mathew Ferguson is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for September.

The centre forward helped the Seasiders to an impressive month with four wins from four in the Playr-Fit Championship as Lee Feeney’s side joined Ferguson’s former club Harland & Wolff Welders at the top of the table.

Ferguson hit six goals in those four games, with doubles in the victories over Newry City and Dundela, before finding the net against Armagh City and Ballyclare Comrades.

Ferguson said: “I’m delighted to win the award for September. The move has gone really, really well. It’s a great club. It took us a while to gel together, but we’re starting to come together.