Max Little believes days as an outfield player have paid dividends in his late transition to becoming a goalkeeper.

The Englishman, who started his career at Queen’s Park Rangers before spending time north of the border at Dunfermline, joined Coleraine in the summer as the Bannsiders embark on their first season of full-time football.

Little admitted that whilst he only put his full focus on becoming a goalkeeper when he was 16 years old, his experiences of playing outfield have aided in any development as a modern-day shot-stopper.

He explained: "I started off quite late as a goalkeeper. I switched when I was 16-years-old and then joined QPR at 17.

Coleraine goalkeeper Max Little spoke about his career journey as the Bannsiders face Dungannon Swifts this afternoon

"Whenever I was younger, I played all different kinds of sports.

"However, when I started goalkeeping at 16 and joined QPR at 17, I thought I had to learn a lot and adapt quickly.

"I had to cram a lot of learning into a short space of time.

"I think having the ball at your feet now is something key for a goalkeeper in the modern day, especially when you look at the top leagues.

"Growing up you're getting the ball in all different positions, so I think taking that from my game as a youngster into now is very important."

The 22-year-old Little started the season as number two goalkeeper as Rory Brown deputised between the sticks.

However, it has been roles reversed in the last seven games as Little has been trusted as the number one.

"When you're a goalkeeper, there's obviously only one position available on the field,” he stated. "It bears that bit of competitiveness but it's healthy when clubs have two very good goalkeepers.

"We help each other out as best as we can as, at the end of the day, when one is playing you've got to help that person as much as you can to get the three points on a Saturday.

"I think the physicality side of the Irish League is something I've really loved.

"Due to my height, it's tough for anyone to put me down. I can go 100 per cent into every challenge and know most times I'll come out on top at the other side.”

Dean Shiels’ side beat Glentoran last weekend due to Matthew Shevlin’s double and Little says there’s a determination in the Coleraine changing room to back that win up as they host Dungannon Swifts this afternoon.

"Before I came over, I knew about the Irish League through Scotland as they talk about it quite a bit over there,” he continued. "I had interest during my second year at Dunfermline so I knew little things here and there but nothing was really solid or concrete until the summer when I got asked to come down.

"I didn't know much about Coleraine, Dean (Shiels) or ‘Doc’ (Michael Doherty) but as soon as I came here, I was very impressed and the standard of football is very similar to the Championship up in Scotland, so I felt I familiarised myself quite quickly.

"I'm quite impressed by everything around here, the league is quite tough, it's gritty.

"You've got to run around a lot and I think it's similar to Scotland.

"Winning games is massive for the confidence and we will look to push on."