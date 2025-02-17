Mixed reaction on social media as Northern Ireland reveal new away kit for senior women's team

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:40 BST

There has been mixed reviews on social media after Northern Ireland revealed their new away kit for the senior women’s team.

Northern Ireland say the kit is “Shaped by our surroundings. Defined by our spirit”, as well as “drawing inspiration from the iconic Dark Hedges and the landscapes that shape us.”

Q Radio presenter Cushlá Rice also posed in the kit – manufactured by Adidas – and said: “This shirt is more than just a kit, it’s a connection to home. The design, the details, the meaning behind it, it all represents where we’re from. And it looks incredible too!”

However, the new design has certainly divided opinions on social media.

Louise McDaniel pictured in the new Northern Ireland senior women’s away kit. (Photo: Northern Ireland social media platforms)Louise McDaniel pictured in the new Northern Ireland senior women’s away kit. (Photo: Northern Ireland social media platforms)
Peter Hickman labelled the kit as “very nice”, whilst Paul Loughlin wrote “I quite like it.”

Ross Archibald also gave the new release a thumbs up, writing: “That’s a smart looking kit.”

On the contrary, a few members of the public were quick to point-out their displeasure.

Alan Millar stated: “Another absolute shocker. Who rubber stamps these kits? Tartan shorts? Green, white and gold colours? Are we Scotland, Republic or Northern Ireland???”

Robert Miller added: “Blue collar in picture” with a shrug emoji.

Bill Ulster Burnside also wasn’t keen on the new Adidas design, writing: “Looks more like railway lines going into Victoria station London.”

Meanwhile, Joe Harvey-Clifford added some sense of humour: “Glad all the fashion design students are showing their reactions!”

The kit is available to purchase from this Friday (November 21).

