Northern Ireland international Ruairi McConville has targeted a return to the Premier League after joining Norwich City on transfer deadline day.

The 19-year-old has penned a deal at Carrow Road until the summer of 2030 after an undisclosed fee - believed to be seven figures - was agreed with Brighton & Hove Albion.

McConville started his career at Linfield before he earned a move to the Seagulls in 2021.

The towering defender has won two senior caps for Northern Ireland to date. He made his debut as a substitute in the 2-0 win against Belarus in the UEFA Nations League back in November before making his full debut a few days later in the 2-2 draw away to Luxembourg.

Norwich were last in the Premier League back in the 2021-22 campaign - something which McConville wants to bring to an end.

The Canaries are currently 8th in the Championship table, just two points shy of the play-off places.

McConville told Norwich City's official website: “I feel it's the right move for me at the right time. I'm buzzing to get started and to get in and meet everyone.

"After speaking with Johannes (Hoff Thorup, manager) and seeing how he plays, we're both ambitious and have the same goals. I'm excited to work with him and hopefully we can get back into the Premier League."

Norwich’s sporting director, Ben Knapper, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ruairi and his family to Norwich City.

"He is an extremely impressive young man with great leadership potential, and culturally we feel he will fit in very well with what we are building here.

"On the pitch his qualities are well suited to our playing style, and his footballing education will give him a great foundation to transition into our environment effectively.

"We are very much looking forward to working with him to drive the next phases of his development, and career more broadly, and we’re all excited for where that journey may take us."

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Leyton Orient rejected a seven-figure bid from Swansea City for Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith.