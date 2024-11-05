Northern Ireland U17s pictured before the qualifier against Lithuania at Seaview. (Photo: Irish FA)

Northern Ireland U17s topped their Euro qualifying group despite a 3-1 defeat to Lithuania on Monday afternoon.

Andrew Waterworth’s side had already secured a maximum six points heading into the contest after 3-1 wins against Scotland and the Republic of Ireland in the four-team round one group.

It meant the U17s knew they had qualified for the elite round next spring prior to a ball being kicked against Lithuania.

A powerful Lithuania side took the game to Northern Ireland from the start. They forced a couple of corners before opening the scoring on 12 minutes when lively winger Simas Grabauskas stroked the ball into the path of striker Rodion Piazenko and he applied the finish.

Grabauskas put a shot into the side netting before Northern Ireland striker George Feeney burst forward and fired in a low shot which Lithuania keeper Artiom Sankin managed to push around the post.

On 34 minutes Alex Watson tugged the shirt of Dominykas Taucas inside the penalty area and Austrian referee Stefan Ebner immediately pointed to the spot. Lithuania captain Dovas Grudzinskas confidently slotted the spot kick past Northern Ireland keeper Finn McDonnell.

Northern Ireland created very few chances in the first half, although as half-time approached Chris Atherton fired a shot over the top.

After the break Grabauskas found space inside the area, however he steered his shot wide of the post.

Substitute Paul McGovern sped down the flank and fed the ball to fellow sub Joel Kerr, but the Lithuania keeper smothered his shot at close quarters.

On 67 minutes Lithuania extended their lead. Northern Ireland failed to clear their lines from a corner and the ball eventually fell to Adomas Buikus who swept it home.

In the closing stages substitute Josef Orpwood fizzed a shot just wide before McGovern scored a fine consolation goal for Northern Ireland with a powerful curler.

In Monday’s other game in the group, played in Larne, Republic of Ireland defeated Scotland 3-0.

That win for the Republic meant Northern Ireland topped the group with six points and the Republic (four points) pipped Lithuania (also four points) for second spot as they received fewer cautions than the Lithuanians in their group matches.

In R1 the top two teams in 14 groups qualify to take part in Round 2 League A (which will decide the seven teams joining hosts Albania in next summer’s finals) and the other teams transfer to Round 2 League B.

Afterwards Waterworth said: “I couldn’t have asked for any more from the players. After all, we topped the group.

