​Declan Devine has a special Windsor Park memory he believes alien to “a generation of Glentoran fans” – but it’s a scenario the boss wants to change by Sunday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since stepping into the Oval outfit’s dugout last year Devine has been clear in his ambition to restore Glentoran to an Irish League powerhouse.

January’s Co Antrim Shield success marked a significant stepping stone towards that target – a first piece of silverware for the Glens since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Irish Cup final joy during July 2020 proved a first football game within the United Kingdom played in front of fans post-Covid as numbers restricted Glentoran celebrations inside the National Stadium to 250 supporters.

Glentoran goalkeeper Declan Devine celebrating Irish Cup final glory at Windsor Park in 1996. (Photo by Pacemaker)

Now Devine is drawing inspiration from both that unique experience and his own personal moment on a day in May 1996 helping the Glens win the Irish Cup off a Glen Little goal.

Having picked up a winner’s medal at Windsor Park from between the posts, the former goalkeeper and current boss is planning another from his position on the sideline.

"There's a generation of our supporters who haven't seen Glentoran lift a trophy here (at Windsor Park),” said Devine. "It was fantastic to win at Seaview (January's Co Antrim Shield final) but it's obviously smaller and a lot of fans missed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the last time Glentoran won a major trophy here (Windsor Park) there was nobody here, it was Covid.

"So it would be lovely but the game has to come first, the occasion can't be the main event.

"Anything can happen in a final, we've spoken of this in the past...Glen Little can stick one in the top corner, there could be a mistake, there could be an own goal.

"As long as you walk off the pitch at the end of it knowing you've given every ounce of energy and quality that you possess as a team then you can have no regrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It (Co Antrim Shield final) was great, brilliant...but you want the next one.

"It's pleasing for us that we've played in front of big crowds all year.

"The attendance and the noise doesn't scare us as a group because we've been involved in 'Big Two' games (v Linfield), we've been in big matches this year where our fans have been really behind us.

"So that side doesn't scare us...you can't come into a game with any fear, you have to come in with total belief in yourself, your team-mates and your team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine has measured the impact of high hopes from within the Glens fanbase by embracing the weekend high stakes.

"We've parked it, to be honest - it's there, you know it's there...people coming up to you and speaking to you about it,” he said. "That's where you have to be but you have to win them...that's the bottom line.

"Nobody ever remembers who lost the final.

"There's been nothing in the games (v Cliftonville this season), very little in all three.

"I know Jim (Magilton, Cliftonville manager) very well, I know how he sets his teams up, I know how he wants to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On that side of things we will know and understand if off even a slight percentage the opposition will have a chance of lifting that trophy themselves."

To cope with the weight of expectation Devine must shoulder as Glentoran boss he turns to a support network on and off the pitch.

"I think I've matured...I still have a burning ambition inside of me to win,” he said. "But, believe it or not, I'm actually calmer now than I used to be, which is hard to believe.

"Experience teaches you not to get too high, not to get too low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It teaches you to appreciate every day because in this job you cannot look too far ahead.

"If you lose three or four on the spin you're out of that job.

"I've been on the high end of it, I've been on the low end of it and I've learnt never to take anything for granted in this job.

"I also feel very fortunate I'm at a club of the magnitude I'm at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoy my sport, I love my football and get up every day and have never felt it was a slog.

"I love to get the boots on and work with talented players and staff.

"It's something every day I'm thankful for.

"It's massive (backroom staff support) and, of course, they're a calming influence on me.

"They've got a high level of passion and people that know what the club is about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In terms of the knowledge and experience Tim (McCann, first-team coach) and Elliott (Morris, goalkeeper coach) can bring in the Irish League alone is second-to-none.

"People probably don't give Paddy (McCourt, assistant manager) the credit he deserves.

"They see this wing wizard that can dribble past people for fun.

"Obviously we spend a lot of time in the car travelling together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've known Paddy for the guts of 20 years and even when I was coaching him as a player at Derry City he had an insatiable appetite for the game and knowledge of the game.

"You don't tend to find that with those kind of flamboyant players but he has great pedigree, great desire and great knowledge.

"Also I’ve a fantastic family at home that win, lose or draw you're still getting a boot up the arse at the weekend expected to do your chores around the house!