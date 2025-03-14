Two members of the Irish League’s elite 500 Club may clock up additional minutes this weekend but Ballymena United goalkeeper Sean O’Neill is bracing himself for challenges both familiar and fresh.

​O’Neill and Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley both moved past 500 domestic appearances last year and the latter grabbed the spotlight last weekend with his BetMcLean Cup-winning goal as a substitute against Glentoran.

Ballymena club captain O’Neill considers his Reds rival one of the all-time greats but is also aware Cliftonville will bring new threats to The Showgrounds.

"Joe's still that predator in the box, that instinct for goal...as he proved on Sunday with the winner,” said O’Neill. "He is, without doubt, one of the top Irish League forwards I've played against...you're going 'Spike' (Glenn Ferguson), Peter Thompson and Joe 'The Goal' is next in line.

Ballymena United goalkeeper and club captain Sean O'Neill. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I'd probably put Gary Hamilton in there too but Joe's definitely up there, his goal-scoring is second to none.

"What it is as well is he's a really good guy, I've a lot of time for him...but not when I'm playing against him.

"With Joe it's quite difficult because he's so instinctive and capable of doing something off-the-cuff.

"There's times I've played against him and you think 'we've got him in a good position here' then puts one in the top corner...leaving you thinking 'right, what can you do about that'.

"I was delighted for him to hit 500 games, it's a great achievement and there's more in him, he's plenty of time left to score more goals and get more appearances.

"I'd be very surprised if you ever see again so many players hitting those numbers in our league (500).

"I don't like talking about our league as a stepping stone because it's much more than that (but) the league has branched out in recent years, now with quite a lot of players coming in (from outside).

"People are going to naturally think if you do well in the Irish League there's a chance to move.

"If that comes about for players, great, it's good for players.

"But I think it's going to be more rare now (to have players achieve so many appearances).

"So to be one of them is a privilege, I love our league."

Gormey may prove an old foe but O’Neill is happy to explore every avenue to stay sharp in the face of future threats.

"We have our video analysis and talk through everything,” said O’Neill. "To play any Cliftonville team is going to be difficult.

"And with new players you don't know too much about them.

"In terms of studying, I do bits and pieces over the week on different strikers I'll come up against...maybe someone likes to take things a bit early.

"With Joe, there's not much more I can do, I know so much about him...but he can just do something magical.

"Overall, you just have to back your own ability to make good decisions."

O’Neill turns 37 next month but has no plans to hang up the gloves.

"I'm feeling good...you start to manage yourself a wee bit more, use that know-how,” he said. "In your 20s you're training all the time and flying through the air, now you become more measured.

"I wake up after games and can be in absolute agony but with ice baths and recovery hubs it's easier to get the body back to normal a bit quicker...the amount of sports science around helps.