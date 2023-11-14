Christmas Day is going to look slightly different for everyone associated with Crumlin Star and Comber Rec this year after the two Amateur League clubs booked their spots in the Steel & Sons Cup final.

Alongside the presents and turkey dinner, both teams will take part in another longstanding tradition of contesting the December 25th decider – it will be the first time for Crumlin Star in their history following a dramatic victory over Derriaghy CC on Monday evening.

Having led 3-1 in normal time, Paul Trainor’s men ultimately required a penalty shootout to seal yet another cup final berth with Shane Harrison proving the hero by saving Derriaghy’s fifth spot-kick.

It sealed a 5-4 triumph for Crumlin Star, who won the Intermediate Cup last season, and they’ll take on Comber Rec in what will be a Christmas dress rehearsal when the duo meet next Wednesday in the Border Cup semi-final – another competition in which Star are reigning champions.

Joe McNeill spent a large part of his career in the Irish League with Portadown, Cliftonville, Coleraine and Carrick Rangers before returning to his local club in 2017, and, now aged 35, says moments like these are made even more special by family connections.

"They mean more than ever because I know there won't be long left,” said the experienced midfielder, who scored their third goal. “To play alongside your two brothers (Ciaran and Aidan) at a club where my daddy was a massive part, my uncle is the treasurer, my son comes to watch every match and was the mascot last night – that is amazing.

"I'm from Ardoyne and I work at a youth club in the community. A lot of the kids there last night I see them every single day in work and it's great being able to be a role model to those boys."

It would be fair to say that McNeill didn’t have the greatest of confidence heading into the shootout considering Crumlin Star have missed seven penalties this season, including in Monday’s semi-final when they could have went 4-2 up in normal time.

"Everyone was so nervous - nobody wanted to hit a penalty,” he laughs. “The manager was asking 'who is hitting the penalties?' and everyone was looking at each other!

"Thankfully the five boys that stepped up did the business.

"I wasn't for stepping up - my track record isn't great so I didn't put my name in the hat!

"Big Harrison pulled us out of a hole at the end too."

After previously suffering defeats in two Steel & Sons Cup semi-finals, McNeill is thrilled to finally take part in a unique experience of playing on Christmas Day, but is even more pleased for boss Trainor.

"I just can't wait for Christmas Day,” he said. “It's going to be completely different.

"I woke up to about five questions from my wife this morning asking what our plans are now! It will be brilliant.

"We deserve it. Big Chew (Trainor) deserves it and the people who go above and beyond for the club every single day. It's not only us as players, but everyone.

"Big Chew has his whole family wrapped up in this club - he's manager, his daughter is social media officer, his son is the assistant coach, his wife is on the committee.