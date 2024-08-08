Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a summer of wholesale changes at Institute, Kevin Deery believes there are some positive signs that show his side could be competitive in the Championship once again.

The Brandywell outfit came within touching distance of Premiership promotion last term, narrowly losing out in a play-off to Ballymena United just 12 months after finishing 11th and being spared a potential Premier Intermediate League showdown.

Their run to finishing second marked Deery’s third consecutive play-off in charge of ‘Stute having also taken them to the same stage in both 2016 and 2017 during his first spell in charge and with that sort of success comes significant attention to the players achieving it.

Oisin Devlin (Larne), Shaun Leppard (Cliftonville), Dylan King (Dungannon Swifts), Danny Lafferty (Ballymena United) and Liam Mullan (returned to Derry City before joining Portadown on loan) are amongst the high-profile departures in County Londonderry as Deery and assistant Mo Mahon were tasked with reshaping the squad to go again.

Institute manager Kevin Deery. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Last season’s top-scorer Michael Harris has remained at the club and will form a potent attacking force alongside captain Mikhail Kennedy and Deery says they have to leave the disappointment of not achieving top-flight promotion in the past.

"It was disappointing on the night, but we weren't ready as a club to go up,” he said. “It would have been a yo-yo one for us because we've lost five of our best performers in Oisin Devlin, Liam Mullan, Danny Lafferty, Shaun Leppard and Dyaln King and we've had a few fringe players move on too, so you're looking at 50% of your squad going. It's gone now.

"We're trying to replace that, we're trying to competitive and we're trying to unearth some young players and players that we feel can compete in the Championship. That's the way we've went.”

It comes as no surprise to Deery that a number of Institute’s most talented stars have earned Premiership moves after impressing throughout last season with player development one of the club’s biggest strengths.

"Michael Harris had a lot of interest but feels his development is in the right place with us and we're really good at developing players,” he added. “Throughout my time as 'Stute manager over three years we've always moved players on to bigger and better things like Stephen O'Donnell, Aaron Jarvis - we always move four or five on.

"You're doing something right if people come after your best players and if you can develop players to move on. We'd love to be in a position where we could keep our best players and keep building year after year and we'd be very confident going into the season with the same squad, but there has been a big turnover and people will have to be patient with us. We're a work in progress and all I can promise is we'll be competitive.